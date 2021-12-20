Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 20, 2021 – Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko has escaped death by a whisker after an assassin fired bullets at his rally.

According to reports, an unidentified man hurled tear gas canisters at a political rally that was being addressed by Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko before he pulled the trigger.

Ayacko, who has expressed his interest to succeed outgoing Migori Governor Okoth Obado in the 2022 General Election, was addressing a rally at Ragana Ward in Suna West when the incident happened.

The senator’s security created a human shield around Ayacko before calm was restored since there were no police officers at the rally.

Speaking moments later after calm was restored; the lawmaker, without mentioning names, blamed the attack on his competitors whom he accused of applying thuggery to heighten political temperatures.

“This is an extreme provocation that I cannot entertain going forward.

“My opponents have started feeling jittery and are out to stop our bid.”

“They are applying violence to create an implication that we are warmongers.

“It is good they are sending early signals. I’m urging all my supporters to exercise restraint going forward as no amount of intimidation will stop my quest to succeed Governor Okoth Obado,” Ayacko stated.

Ayacko’s failed assassination comes barely days after Migori County Secretary Christopher Rusana was attacked in a similar manner just after he was endorsed by area elders to vie for the governorship seat in the 2022 polls.

Also in the race to succeed Obado are Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo, former Migori MP John Pesa, businessmen Owiso Ngao and Philip Mwabe, former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno, County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth and US-based university don Mark Ogutu.

