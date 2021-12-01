Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO and renowned brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has shared more details concerning her flopped relationship with former BBC Journalist, Makena Njeri.

Speaking in an interview, Michelle said that she had already introduced Makena to her family and they had plans of getting married but their plans didn’t materialize after she discovered that Makena was cheating on her with multiple women.

However, she refused to wash Makena’s dirty linen in public, adding that she still cares for her.

The sassy CEO further said that the message she shared online to announce their breakup was meant to express her pain, and not to label the other party as a bad person.

“There have been good times, this is someone who has met my family, you can’t just throw them in the mud or hurt them like that. This pain was about me, not them…not to tarnish their name of making them feel bad,” she added.

Michelle also stated that she has no regrets about being in a relationship with Makena

“There is a reason I was in that relationship, it wasn’t always bad, it wasn’t ugly, it was very beautiful.

“Many Kenyans can attest to it, it was very beautiful, you can’t fake things like that.

“But when deceit comes into the picture it changes the dynamic of how to proceed with that relationship,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.