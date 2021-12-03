Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 December 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Waihiga Mwaura, was recently invited to speak to students at Machakos University, where he advised young men to be careful when choosing their spouses.

Waihiga invited his pretty wife Joyce Omondi to the podium and thanked God for walking with them for the six years that they have been married and hoped to celebrate even more.

He urged young men not to just pick any woman for a wife.

“Men don’t just pick any woman for a wife. I thank God for this woman.

“We have been married for six years. We are going another sixty. God has walked with us,” he said.

Joyce was also given a chance to speak to the students and during her speech, she advised young women to carry themselves with dignity.

She explained how heartbroken she feels when she sees young girls exposing their naked bodies on social media.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our girls naked on social media.

“Remember God is looking for you as a young woman to stand for Him.

“It’s my prayer every day to be a virtuous wife to my man,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.