Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – Alarm has been raised over a cheap whisky that is reportedly interfering with men’s reproductive system.

According to information shared on Twitter, the cheap whisky that is branded ‘First Choice Premium Whisky, is new in the market and it’s being sold along Waiyaki Way for just 500 bob.

Men who have consumed the said whisky are reportedly not getting erections.

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi raised the issue on his Twitter page after getting several complaints.

“Men who live along Waiyaki Way are complaining that ever since they consumed this drink, they haven’t gotten erections,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Another Twitter user had also raised the same issue.

“Kuna pombe imekuja Waiyaki Way.. Mzinga costs Ksh 500 bob but I’m telling you bro, nobody has had an erection since,” the tweeter user identified as Big Daddy L posted.

Here’s a photo of the whisky that is making men not to rise to the occasion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.