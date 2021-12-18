Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has made a U-turn on joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA barely a week after hinting at joining the Hustlers’ Movement.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murungi said he and his Devolution Empowerment Party don’t want to join UDA because of what happened in Jubilee.

According to Kiraitu, Jubilee was a big ocean and they went there and drowned and they don’t need a similar situation this time around.

He declared that he will remain in DEP whose symbol is a bus come what may.

“William Ruto has gone out to say he does not want any coalition, he wants people to join UDA.”

“We don’t want to join UDA because we have been in Jubilee. Jubilee was a big Ocean and we went there and drowned.”

“We don’t want to get into UDA and get drowned there.

“We want to remain in our pond,” said Murungi.

Earlier, Murungi said his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), whose symbol is a bus and colours are green and yellow, will rely on MCAs to settle on the candidate who they will find most popular in Mt Kenya East.

The governor who spoke on Monday when he unveiled DEP’s grassroots leaders from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo counties, said they will announce their position after residents have settled on their preferred candidate between ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST