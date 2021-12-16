Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against associating himself with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects.

Speaking in Kisumu County on Thursday during the operationalization of the Central Nyakach Division, where he was also crowned as a Luo elder, Matiangi said all Government projects are delivered by the Head of State and Ruto and his allies should stop tarnishing his name and legacy.

“There can never be two centres of power and anyone else taking credit for Government projects or claiming to have influenced major infrastructure development is a hypocrite and engaging in political conmanship,” Matiangi said in reference to DP Ruto and his allies.

The powerful CS also delved into the handshake issue, telling off individuals claiming that the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, affected the delivery of government projects and initiatives.

Matiang’i affirmed that the truce between Kenyatta and Odinga was a decision he endorses since it has changed the lives of Kenyans for the better.

“I personally support the handshake both as a presidential undertaking and because of its evident benefits to the country and I have no apologies to make to anyone,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST