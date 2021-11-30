Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Attache
Disciplines we are looking for include:
- Bachelor of Commerce – Finance/Accounting option
- Bachelor of Science – Information Technology
- Bachelor of Science – Logistics & Transport Management
- Bachelor of Science – Mechanical/Mechatronics/Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering
- Bachelor of Science – Chemical/Mining Engineering
- Bachelor of Science – Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science – Water & Environmental Engineering/Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering
- Certificate in Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
- Certificate in Carpentry & Joinery/Wood Machining/Fitter
- Certificate in Heavy Plant Mechanics
Requirements:
- To be considered for a place on this 3-months’ Attachment Programme applicants must:
- Be currently enrolled (3rd or 4th year for Degree Students) in a Kenyan University or accredited College or Polytechnic.
- Have a valid Indemnity Insurance and proof of same
- Not have had a previous attachment with Base Titanium
- Complete registration on the ITAP portal http://www.nita.go.ke/itap/
- Complete the NITA – Industrial Attachment Contract in full
- Complete the online candidate profile in full
- Be a Kenyan citizen
- Have or be a holder of an endorsement letter from a University/College which indicates that the attachment aligns to their field of study
How To Apply
As interest in this programme is normally high, we strongly encourage applicants to lodge their application with the Training Superintendent via http://www.basetitanium.com/careers/ or drop off at the HR Desk or at the main gate and ensure they meet and address all the requirements of the online application process. Only applications which meet the above criteria will be considered and preference will be given to suitable candidates who are from the mine affected areas. Applications close 6 th December 2021 and only those shortlisted for an interview will be contacted. Base is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all qualified candidates to apply.
