Attache

Disciplines we are looking for include:

Bachelor of Commerce – Finance/Accounting option

Bachelor of Science – Information Technology

Bachelor of Science – Logistics & Transport Management

Bachelor of Science – Mechanical/Mechatronics/Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering

Bachelor of Science – Chemical/Mining Engineering

Bachelor of Science – Chemistry

Bachelor of Science – Water & Environmental Engineering/Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

Certificate in Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Certificate in Carpentry & Joinery/Wood Machining/Fitter

Certificate in Heavy Plant Mechanics

Requirements:

To be considered for a place on this 3-months’ Attachment Programme applicants must:

Be currently enrolled (3rd or 4th year for Degree Students) in a Kenyan University or accredited College or Polytechnic.

Have a valid Indemnity Insurance and proof of same

Not have had a previous attachment with Base Titanium

Complete registration on the ITAP portal http://www.nita.go.ke/itap/

Complete the NITA – Industrial Attachment Contract in full

Complete the online candidate profile in full

Be a Kenyan citizen

Have or be a holder of an endorsement letter from a University/College which indicates that the attachment aligns to their field of study

How To Apply

As interest in this programme is normally high, we strongly encourage applicants to lodge their application with the Training Superintendent via http://www.basetitanium.com/careers/ or drop off at the HR Desk or at the main gate and ensure they meet and address all the requirements of the online application process. Only applications which meet the above criteria will be considered and preference will be given to suitable candidates who are from the mine affected areas. Applications close 6 th December 2021 and only those shortlisted for an interview will be contacted. Base is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all qualified candidates to apply.

Interested and qualified? Go to Base Titanium Limited on www.basetitanium.com to apply