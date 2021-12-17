Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined Kenyans in congratulating Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria after his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party performed exemplary during the just concluded Kiagu ward by-election.

In the by-election held on Thursday, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Simon Kiambi garnered 2,440 votes while Moses Kuria CCK’s candidate came a close second with 1,823 votes.

So far, various Tanga Tanga leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto, have congratulated their candidate for the victory.

“The People of Kiagu and Mahoo wards in Meru and Taita Taveta counties have given the economic agenda of the Hustler Nation a big thumbs up.

“They have also said yes to one national party for all. Congratulations Hon. Simon Kiambi for winning in Kiagu,” Ruto said.

However, instead of congratulating the winner, Karua congratulated Moses Kuria after his candidate emerged second.

“A stellar performance by @HonMosesKuria in absentia!” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

Kuria is currently in a world-class institution in Dubai where he is receiving treatment, awaiting a rare Stem Cell surgery on his feet this week to fast-track his healing process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST