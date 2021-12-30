Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 30, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has come to the rescue of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who is currently hospitalised at a Dubai hospital.

On Wednesday, a curious netizen alleged that Kuria doesn’t have a family and has been alone in the hospital like a desert coyote.

The netizen’s allegations were based on the fact that ever since the vocal lawmaker became sick, none of his family members has visited him and has never shared any single picture of his wife, children, brother or any member of his family.

Kuria has been sharing pictures of politicians, friends, businessmen and other respected individuals who have been visiting him since he fell ill.

While responding to the Netizen, Karua stated that Kuria does not need to make it public whether he has a family.

She added that it was necessary to display their pictures to the public and expressed confidence that his family must have been beside him even without going public as many may want.

Here is a screenshot of how Karua defended Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.