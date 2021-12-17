Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021-A man has caused a commotion on social media after he took back the shoes that he had bought for his girlfriend following their break up.

He proudly shared the photo flaunting the shoes and hilariously captioned the photo, “After a breakup, normalize taking back what you bought for her,”

The viral photo has sparked a lot of reactions, with Netizens saying that he is following the footsteps of Governor Alfred Mutua, who wants to take almost every item that he bought for his ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, after she dumped him for Juliani.

