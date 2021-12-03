Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 03, 2021 – One lucky man is set to marry two ladies who are pregnant for him on the same day.

According to an invitation card doing rounds on social media, the wedding is slated for December 4.

A photo shared online shows the man sandwiched between his two pregnant girlfriends.

The ladies, who can easily be mistaken for sisters, were rocking matching outfits.

Netizens have showered the said man with praises and branded him a real ‘bull’.

See photos below.

