Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – Below is a thread on Twitter by Kelvin Gakuo, narrating how he was robbed at gunpoint last Saturday in Lower Kabete at around 7.00 PM by some tech-savvy thugs.

The thugs took his phone and laptop and then started doing dirty work.

Besides borrowing Fuliza Loan and Mshwari, they changed crucial passwords, including his KRA pin.

He has some hard questions for Safaricom after the robbery incident and he is yet to get answers.

Read his thread below.

