Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – A Kenyan has taken to social media and narrated what happened to him after he tried to block a VIP, whose motorcade was being driven on the wrong side of the road along the busy Thika Superhighway to evade traffic.

He was following in the footsteps of ballsy activist Boniface Mwangi, who is fond of blocking prominent Kenyans who bully motorists with sirens while driving on the wrong side of the road and overlapping during traffic.

He thought that by blocking the VIP’s motorcade, his entourage would eat humble pie and follow traffic rules like other motorists.

However, he was reportedly arrested by the VIP’s security team and taken to a nearby police station, where he was held for hours.

He has vowed that he will never pull such a stunt again.

He concluded that only prominent activists like Boniface Mwangi can pull such stunts and walk away without being questioned.

Read his tweet below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.