Monday, 06 December 2021 – There was drama after a man was nabbed by members of the public selling a corrosive substance which he claimed was a medicinal drink capable of healing all manner of diseases.

The middle-aged man, who was confronted after the public became suspicious of his activities, refused to drink the concoction he was selling.

The purported medicinal drink also burnt a disposable pack it was poured on, leaving the public in shock.

A man who captured the video is heard warning members of the public to be careful of what they drink on the streets.

