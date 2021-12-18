Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 18 December 2021 – A man has taken to social media and exposed a randy pastor who runs a church in Ruiru for wrecking his marriage.

The rogue pastor, identified as Reverend Lucas Mmasi, has been meeting the married woman for secret sex escapades.

In the leaked chats, the shameless woman confesses that she is madly in love with the pastor and badmouths her husband.

She calls her husband a useless man and says it’s better for her to sleep with a street urchin than him.

She further tells the pastor that she has been denying her husband his conjugal rights.

“Nilianza kunyima Teddy juu yako(referring to her husband) “ she says in the leaked chats.

The pastor cautions her to be careful with her phone so that her husband cannot discover their extramarital affair.

“Hivi ndivo pastor amenikulia bibi aki,” the jilted man wrote on Facebook and shared screenshots of his wife’s private chats with the pastor.

See the chats below.

Here are photos of the rogue pastor.

