Saturday, 11 December 2021 – A man, identified as David Kersha Fiace, is seeking punitive action against his abusive wife, Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh, a Nigerian politician, after she almost killed him.

He shared photos of his disfigured face after his wife beat him like a burukenge.

Before the assault incident, he had expressed fears over his life on Facebook and said that his wife should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

“I can’t sleep. I am scared. I feel threatened by Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh.

“If anything happens to me, she should be held responsible,” he wrote on Facebook, days before his wife assaulted him.

The couple got married in 2017 in a colourful wedding.

He has since filed for divorce.

Below are photos of the victim and his wife during better times.

Here are the injuries he sustained after being assaulted by his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.