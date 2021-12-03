Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to practice caution before picking Raila Odinga as his successor in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Malala warned Uhuru to avoid Raila like a plague, saying choosing Baba as his successor will be a joke of the century since he has always been against him.

Malala detailed how Raila Odinga has been on the opposing side of President Uhuru Kenyatta in both the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

He drummed up support for his Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, saying he is the one who has stood with Uhuru, hence the latter should consider him instead of picking Raila to succeed him when his term ends next year.

“Respectfully, I want to remind the President that in 2002, when nobody believed in him, it was Musalia Mudavadi who believed in him.

“Mudavadi stood with Uhuru, sacrificed and lost his Sabatia parliamentary seat,” Malala said.

He went ahead to detail that Raila Odinga might not get the majority of Luhya and Kamba votes as it was in the previous elections.

“We know they have panicked because they know that the six million votes Raila got in 2017 may not be there in 2022.”

“They fear Raila will lose the three million Luyha votes and the two million Kamba votes,” he said.

Malala extended an olive branch to Raila Odinga, urging him to join the winning team – One Kenya Alliance – but on one condition that OKA already has its captains.

