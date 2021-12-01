Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 December 2021 – Earlier this year, renowned education reporter, Makori Ongechi, exited from Royal Media Services where he started as an intern after he was reportedly fired.

His exit was marred with controversy, with the giant media station announcing that they cut ties with him for unethical practices.

He lost his job when he was at the top of his career, sparking a lot of reactions online especially after he accused top leadership at Citizen TV of sabotage.

The talented reporter has since moved on after losing his job at Royal Media Services and ventured into other businesses.

Speaking in an interview, Makori said that he outsources farm produce from Kisii and distributes the products in Nairobi.

He wakes up early in the morning every day to get his luggage from the upcountry and then distributes various products such as tomatoes, avocados, sugarcane and bananas to his clients.

Makori said that he enjoys his new hustle since he is comfortably paying all his bills and if given another chance, he would choose it over an office job.

Besides selling farm produce, he also runs a consultancy firm.

He advised his employed colleagues to start side hustles so that they can get a soft landing in case they lose their jobs.

Makori said that although he is currently focused on building his business empire, he might get back on TV when an opportunity presents itself.

Below is a photo of Makori busy at work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.