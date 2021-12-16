Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 December 2021 – Former BBC journalist, Makena Njeri, seems to have moved on barely a month after breaking up with Mitchelle Ntalami.

In a social media post, Makena Njeri and Media personality Kaz Karen professed their love for each other in public with the latter thanking the former for her true love which has made an impact in her love life.

“Fada ghad! I dey tenk you!!This littu pumpkin of mine came into my life at a time when I literally was looking in the opposite direction but didn’t know that I needed them.

They have been light, warmth, understanding, peace and love.

I am grateful that I get to experience different kinds and varieties of love in my life.. because, I’m not one to hold out on love.” Wrote Kaz.

“Ask those that know me!!! So @makenanjeri Chris, pumpkin, Malenge 🙈. Nakumind sana! Thank you for being patient with me.. I know we will grow into the highest divinity!!

And I’m here for the ride!I love you.” She added.

On her side, Makena also thanked Kaz for accepting to love her again weeks after her bitter separation from Mitchelle Ntalami.

My carrot 🥕 The garden is looking up. Thank you for all the beautiful affirmations and love that you have brought into my life! Kazy Kaz you have a soul. I love you Also who is malenge?” Makena Njeri wrote.

