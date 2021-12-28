Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 December 2021 – Former BBC journalist and LGBTQ activist, Makena Njeri, has caused a commotion after she posted a juicy photo to celebrate her birthday.

The sexy damsel has turned 30-years-old and to celebrate the special day, she shared a sultry photo parading her banging body and captioned it, “I celebrate that younger me whose innocence l still admire.

“I promise to bring back some of the fire I had in my belly growing up when overthinking was not part of my everyday conversation.

“If I wanted to do something I would just do it without fear of judgment because we all need that childlike spirit!

“Today as I turn 30! I want to go back, way back to that innocent child who was happy for no reason, was always curious and would fight tirelessly for something.

“I want to worry less and just live,”

Her comment section is flooded with lustful comments from men, who will never get a chance to chew her goodies.

