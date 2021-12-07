Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, has confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is among guests who will attend former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

The highly publicized event will endorse Raila Odinga as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Presidential flag bearer in 2022.

Addressing journalists outside Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, Maina, who is a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga, said Uhuru and other Mt Kenya leaders will attend the function.

Maina also asked Nairobians to turn out in large numbers and arrive at Kasarani as early as 6 am so that they are not locked out of the event by people who travelled as far as from Garrisa, Busia, Migori, etc.

“We want to tell our Nairobi supporters to turn out in large numbers and arrive here as early as 6 am so that they don’t be locked out by people who came from Migori, Busia, Garrisa” Maina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST