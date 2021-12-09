Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Veteran media personality, Maina Kageni, who hosts a popular morning show on Classic 105 alongside Mwalimu King’angi, is set to resign from his lucrative radio job early next year.

Maina said he plans to relocate to the United States of America where he will be running a club in Miami.

“Come next year, I am done. I am retiring from this job, I plan on running a club in Miami,” Maina told his co-host Mwalimu King’angi during their morning show.

He further revealed that he has a house in the US that he bought many years ago.

“I will be living in my condor. I bought it kitambo,” he told Mwalimu.

Maina, who is reportedly paid Ksh 1.5 Million per month, has worked at Radio Africa Group for more than a decade.

His show rakes in millions of shillings from advertisers since it’s one of the most popular morning radio shows in the country.

His resignation will be a major blow to Radio Africa Group.

