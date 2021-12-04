Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 December 2021 – Renowned media personality, Maina Kageni, has revealed that there was a time he was in the same WhatsApp fundraising group with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other high-profile Kenyans.

Maina, who is among the highest-paid radio presenters in Kenya, said the pressure was real due to the crazy amounts people were contributing.

The first person donated Ksh 900, 0000 and minutes later, another person contributed a whopping Ksh 1 Million.

Sharing his experience with his co-host Mwalimu King’ang’i, Maina said, “You know I have been in the same WhatsApp group with the President.

“The first person gave out Ksh 900,000. You think things will cool down only for someone to give Ksh 1 Million.

“If you are in such a group, you just wait till 2.00 am and leave the group without their knowledge,” he said.

Mwalimu King’ang’i hilariously reacted to Maina’s sentiments saying, “Group kama hio naoffer tu kuepeana my talent.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.