Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has accused the government of treating Luos as second-class citizens.

A month ago, eight gold miners were trapped under a mining shaft in Abimbo village in Bondo, Siaya County.

Seven miners were rescued but one person identified as Tom Okwach is still trapped inside the mining shaft

Reacting to the accident on Saturday, Miguna blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whom he referred to as a ‘conman’ for treating Luos as wild animals.

He said if it was a member of a Kikuyu community, who is still trapped in a mine shaft, Raila with his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, would have mobilised the entire military and skilled rescuers from Israel and South Africa to come and save his life.

“If Tom Okwach were a Kikuyu and Abimbo Village was in Kiambu, Conman @RailaOdinga and Despot Uhuru Kenyatta would have camped where Okwach is buried alive with heavy and sophisticated military equipment and skilled rescuers from Israel and South Africa.

“Are Luos wild animals?”Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Miguna is still in exile in Canada.

