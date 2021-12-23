Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – A few days ago, renowned media personality, Linda Ogutu, announced that she had taken a sabbatical leave from the screen to focus on the FKF secretariat job.

Announcing the news to her fans on social media, she wrote, “I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa,” she wrote.

However, it’s now emerging that she was sacked after Standard Media Group’s Editor-In-Chief Rapuro Ochieng spearheaded a crackdown akin to bloodletting,

The merciless editorial boss trained his guns on Linda Ogutu, who was a senior anchor, and Sports Editor Robin Toskin.

Rapuro gave the two show cause letters on why they should not be fired after Sports CS Amina Mohamed appointed them to the caretaker Committee of FKF.

He claims that the appointment is a violation of their contracts and amounts to conflict of interest.

And to show his malice, Rapuro directed the two to take a “Sabbatical” and fight for their jobs from outside.

However, the two are said to have declined to take leave, prompting Rapuro to direct the IT department to remove them from the system.

Linda is said to have succumbed to the pressure and took a ‘Sabbatical’ while Toskin has vowed to fight to the end.

The woes facing Toskin and Linda come just a few weeks after Business Desk Sub Editor Kagure Gacheche resigned following pressure from Rapuro.

Last year, senior business reporter Michira Moses, who was poised to be appointed Coast Region Bureau chief, resigned after he differed with Rapuro over a story he was pursuing.

Early this year, Rapuro also fired Senior Crime Reporter Cyrus Ombati, whom he had accused of plagiarism.

Ombati had picked two lines from a rival media house, which he termed as misconduct.

The senior Crime reporter, who had worked at Standard Group for over 15 years, walked out without any benefits.

