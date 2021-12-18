Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has overtaken Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua to become the number one option to deputize ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 polls.
According to a recent opinion poll released by Mizani Africa yesterday, Kenneth emerged as the most preferred candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate with 41.7 percent approval ratings.
Karua, who had in October ranked the best politician from the Mt Kenya region to deputize any of the many presidential aspirants in the 2022 General Election, came second with a paltry 28.4 percent.
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi emerged third and fourth with 17.6 and 6.8 percent respectively.
Business mogul Agnes Kagure, who had in October emerged the second most preferred deputy presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election, could not make it to the top five this time around.
As the clock ticks towards the 2022 elections, presidential front runners Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leaning towards the mountain for their running mates.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Wote wezi tupu this is tribal leadership does it mean the 44 tribes from every county in Kenya we don’t have well educated economist who can be running mate of raila odinga kweli hii kenya tuna viongozi wajinga sana we want new brooms to clean the government and have a good leadership raila,uhuru,Gedion moi,wetangula,mudavadi and kalonzo musyoka Kenyans are tired of refurbished leaders we want change hata wamama wengine walizaa vile mlizaluwa no one was born with leadership pelekeni ujinga mbali wajinga waliisha kenya give others a chance to be leaders.
To hell with opinion polls you have been paid with useless government of uhuru kenyatta Kenyans are not interested.