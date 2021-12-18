Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has overtaken Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua to become the number one option to deputize ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 polls.

According to a recent opinion poll released by Mizani Africa yesterday, Kenneth emerged as the most preferred candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate with 41.7 percent approval ratings.

Karua, who had in October ranked the best politician from the Mt Kenya region to deputize any of the many presidential aspirants in the 2022 General Election, came second with a paltry 28.4 percent.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi emerged third and fourth with 17.6 and 6.8 percent respectively.

Business mogul Agnes Kagure, who had in October emerged the second most preferred deputy presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election, could not make it to the top five this time around.

As the clock ticks towards the 2022 elections, presidential front runners Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leaning towards the mountain for their running mates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST