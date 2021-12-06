Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui wished the earth would open and swallow him on Saturday after he said he will dump the Jubilee Party and join United Democratic Forum (UDF).

In a video that was shared by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Kinyanjui was seen addressing his supporters, telling them how he will ditch the ruling party and join UDF.

However, the crowd was not pleased with Kinyanjui’s remarks and told him to his face that he must join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if he wants to be re-elected as the governor of Nakuru City.

“Hapana! Hapana! Hatumtaki! Tunataka UDA! UDA!” supporters hit back forcing him to change from Kiswahili to Gikuyu.

Kinyanjui has been among Mt Kenya governors who have been campaigning for the Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Kinyanjui has already endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Here is the video of Kinyanjui being heckled by his supporters for refusing to join UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST