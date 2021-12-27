Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s journey to State House has hit a speed bump after one of his top legal minds appeared to have dumped him ahead of 2022.

Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has made a U-turn on supporting Ruto for president, saying he will wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s direction.

The lawyer has been one of Ruto’s fiercest defenders and number one supporter.

“As part of his new year’s message I hope H.E Uhuru will give political guidance /directions to loyal members of my beloved jubilee like myself as to where to go in 2022.”

“We have waited too long for his invaluable wisdom and are groping in the dark .

“We are lost sheep Mr. President!” Ahmednassir Abdullahi stated.

This means, Ahmednassir now supports ODM Leader Raila Odinga for president since he is Uhuru’s choice for president.

The move is a big blow to the DP who has been boasting of having top-notch think tanks on his side.

Ruto has been touring the country with his Bottom-Up economic model and advancing the Hustler Narrative, while Raila has been busy playing the unity card through the Azimio La Umoja movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST