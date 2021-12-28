Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 28, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has laughed off the latest opinion poll conducted by Infotrak that showed that if elections are held today, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto.

The poll, which was made public on Monday, showed that if elections were held today, Raila will garner 33 percent against DP Ruto’s 32 percent.

However, reacting to the poll, Ahmednasir, who is an ardent supporter of Ruto, poured cold water on the poll, sharing a list of employees of the Infotrak firm.

Ahmednasir said the poll star is led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Angela Ambitho who is a member of the Luo Community.

He also said the Firm’s General Manager is Tobias Otieno and co-founder is Jerry Okungu and the senior researcher is Dr. Adams Oloo- all members of the Luo community.

The lawyer further stated at Infotrak head of Qualitative and the Head of Statistics is Daniel Obara and the senior administration officer is Lilian Awino who is another Luo.

In a nutshell, Ahmednasir stated that Infotrak firm is a ‘Luo community affair’ and had to favour Raila Odinga who had been trailing in other opinion polls conducted by independent pollsters.

