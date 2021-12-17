Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – Seasoned KTN anchor, Sophia Wanuna, started hitting the gym in 2019 and so far, her efforts in the gym are paying off.

The sultry TV anchor took to social media and flaunted her body goals while chilling in the photo.

Her flat tummy and tiny waist can easily be spotted in the juicy photo that she posted rocking tight pants.

“We still run this town,” she captioned the photo.

Wanuna is still single despite being one of the hottest media personalities in Kenya.

She was dating flamboyant businessman Sasha Mutai but their relationship ended for unknown reasons.

