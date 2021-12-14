Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by one of the local dailies has revealed who could become Kenya’s fifth President in 2022.

The 2022 presidential bid is a two-horse contest between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

The two are solid competitors and Kenyans are not certain who will be the next president.

The daily conducted the poll and asked “Will you vote for Raila Odinga as President?’

Over 16,000 Kenyans participated and 60 .2 percent supported Ruto’s presidency while 39.8 percent said no.

The poll comes at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta has openly endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Kenyatta, who presided over his last Jamhuri Day celebration as president at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, had just finished making his speech when he invited Odinga to address the gathering.

In his address, the president acknowledged Raila for his role in the refurbishment of the facility that hosted the 58th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

“I would wish to identify one person who walked with me and even advised me on how to go during the refurbishment of Uhuru Gardens.

“The man Raila Odinga has been key through his advice.

“And as I can see these Kenyans want you to address them, please come and say something,” Uhuru said.

