Thursday, 09 December 2021 – There was drama in a burial after some rowdy youth did the unthinkable while paying last respect to their deceased friend, soon after his body was lowered into the grave.

In the viral video that has sparked a lot of reactions, the youth are seen pouring all manner of alcoholic drinks in the grave as the priest who was presiding over the burial watches from a distance.

Their deceased friend was reportedly a drunkard and that’s why they decided to pay their last respect to him in style.

Watch the viral video below and some of the reactions from Netizens.

Such disrespect familia ya mkufi Iko hapo kando mourning marafiki wake nikuteremsha sanduku na pombe.

When kiongos dies.

You disrespect yourself by having such friends they embarrass and disrespect you in death. Hell straight

Ama wamemtuma apelekee ancestors hio pombe

A real show of ukikufa umepotea, life continues for the living

Wazazi wa huyo mtoto wanasema aje aki… This is devastating

