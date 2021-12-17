Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 December 2021 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, is not a new face in the social circles.

She is best known for the flamboyant lifestyle that she displays on social media.

Some people even mistake her for a socialite because of her fancy lifestyle.

She also loves to court controversy, especially when interacting with her fans during question and answer sessions.

The beautiful damsel left tongues wagging during a question and answer session with her fans after she said that she only eats ugali when it’s cooked with either butter or blue bland.

“You such a diva, do you even eat Ugali,” a fan asked her and she responded saying, “No, I don’t. The only way I will eat Ugali is if it’s cooked with either butter or blue bland.”

See the screenshot below.

