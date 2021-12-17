Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 17 December 2021 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, is not a new face in the social circles.
She is best known for the flamboyant lifestyle that she displays on social media.
Some people even mistake her for a socialite because of her fancy lifestyle.
She also loves to court controversy, especially when interacting with her fans during question and answer sessions.
The beautiful damsel left tongues wagging during a question and answer session with her fans after she said that she only eats ugali when it’s cooked with either butter or blue bland.
“You such a diva, do you even eat Ugali,” a fan asked her and she responded saying, “No, I don’t. The only way I will eat Ugali is if it’s cooked with either butter or blue bland.”
See the screenshot below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>