Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 December 2021 – A lady has narrated to Boniface Mwangi how she encountered a drunk cop at GM police station along Mombasa Road, where she had gone to report an assault case.

The victim had been involved in an altercation with a drunk female cop at The Tunnel Club along Mombasa Road and during the scuffle, the cop allegedly broke her phone.

When she went to report the incident at the GM police station in the company of her female friend, they found a drunk cop at the reporting desk.

The rogue cop started seducing them and when they turned down his advances, he got angry and decided to arrest the Boda Boda rider who had ferried them to the station.

Apparently, he wanted them to be stranded at the station since it was at night and it was raining heavily.

However, he was too drunk to overpower the Boda Boda rider.

The rogue cop went back inside the station to get his firearm and when the two ladies sensed danger, they escaped.

Narrating the unfortunate incident, Boniface Mwangi wrote, “Elphincia says she went to report an incident at GM Police Station. A drunk female cop allegedly broke her phone while they were at a club, The Tunnel, Mombasa Road.

“At GM Police station they found a drunk cop who tried to seduce her. When Elphincia and her friend declined to be seduced, the police officer got very angry.

“He decided to arrest the Boda Boda rider who had transported them to the station so that the two ladies could be stranded at the Station.

“He was too drunk to overpower the Boda Boda rider and he went back inside the station to get his firearm.

“That’s when they managed to escape. Here is a video of that incident.

“Have you encountered a drunk officer, how did that go?”

Here’s the video of the drunk cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.