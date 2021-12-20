Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – A Twitter user has shared a photo of a lady who almost went berserk after discovering that someone used her ATM card to withdraw all her money.

The Twitter user revealed that the incident left him heartbroken and his efforts to console the young lady were futile.

He added that the fraud victim is a hardworking lady who depends on herself.

The incident happened in Nigeria, where fraud cases are common.

“I am in the bank watching this young girl roll on the floor because someone used her ATM card to withdraw all her money via POS.

“My heart is broken. I have tried consoling her, she is not having any of that. My day is ruined,” he wrote and shared a photo of the fraud victim.

