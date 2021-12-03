Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 December 2021 – Renowned media personality, Ken Mijungu, has taken to social media and gushed over his baby mama, Dorry Okoyo, as she celebrates her birthday.

Mijungu posted photos of the beautiful lady on his Instragam stories and showered praises to her.

“Baby mama so hot,” he captioned one of the photos.

He also posted another photo of his baby mama stunning in a dress and wished her a happy birthday saying, “Happy birthday to my only legit baby mama Dorry Okoyo.

“Approved by baby daddy.”

Not much is known about Dorry but she describes herself as a nurse and a business lady on her Instagram bio.

Besides Dorry, Mijungu has other baby mamas.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.