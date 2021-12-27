Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Former Churchill Show comedian, Teacher Wanjiku, sparked reactions among her online followers after she posted a video displaying her moves while dancing to Ohangla.

The faded comedian was celebrating Arsenal’s win against Norwich City but most of her fans were not impressed with her dance moves.

They urged her to go for lessons from her Luo female friends so that she can improve her Ohangla dancing skills.

“Kiuno ngumu kuliko uchumi ya Kenya,” one of the fans who was not impressed with her dance moves reacted to the video.

Others urged her to stick to comedy, although her comedy career has also flopped.

Here’s the video.

