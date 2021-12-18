Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has urged Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, not to listen to his juniors who are telling him to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking at a funeral in Kitui county on Friday, Ngilu said those urging Kalonzo to go for the presidency alone want to use his influence to clinch political seats during next year’s general elections at his expense.

Ngilu warned the former Vice President to stay clear of individuals pushing him to go for presidency solo since he cannot win.

“My dear brother Kalonzo Musyoka, those lying to you that you can become President if you go for it alone in 2022 are doing so for their own political expediency.

“They will use you na watapata viti na wewe utabaki kwa mataa. They don’t have your best interests at heart,” Ngilu said.

She instead urged Kalonzo to join hands with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has the best chances of winning the presidency in 2022.

