Monday, December 20, 2021 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has finally revealed why he abandoned Deputy President William Ruto for ODM Leader Raila Odinga at the last minute.

Maangi, who was a staunch supporter of Ruto in the larger Nyanza region, pulled a surprise on December 10 when he attended Raila’s Azimio la Umoja event at the Kasarani Stadium, where the ODM leader announced his 2022 presidential candidature.

Maangi’s attendance to Raila’s Azimio la Umoja came barely two days after he skipped Ruto’s rallies in Marani, Nyaribari Masaba, and Bobasi constituencies in Kisii County.

Speaking on his abrupt change of heart, Maangi revealed that he ditched William Ruto for Raila because he wanted the whole Nyanza region to vote as a bloc to steer Raila to the presidency.

He criticized the deputy president, saying he was only after protecting people from his region.

“If you look at other people, they are organizing themselves to vote as a bloc to protect their own, now we as the people of Nyanza, why can’t we protect our own? And our own is none other than Raila Odinga,” Maangi said.

Maangi, who is seeking to succeed Kisii Governor James Ongwae, further said he needs to politically realign to increase his chances of winning the Kisii gubernatorial seat in 2022.

The Kisii deputy governor vowed to drum up support for Raila to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election.

