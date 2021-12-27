Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 27, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has shocked her supporters after she dumped Deputy President William Ruto like a hot potato.

Ngirici, who has been DP Ruto’s point woman in the Mt Kenya region, on Sunday, hinted that she is on her way out of DP Ruto’s bandwagon.

Addressing a meeting in Kirinyaga County, the vocal lawmaker said she does not harbour qualms with anyone seeking an elective post from the MCAs to the presidency.

Ngirici stated that if the residents chose to vote for Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga or One Kenya Alliance’s Musalia Mudavadi, they can go ahead and do it since it is their democratic right.

“Those who will want to vote for Ruto I have no problem you can go and vote for him, those who want Raila can go and vote for him and those who want Musalia can go and vote for him.

“Those who will be contesting I have no problem with them because it’s you Kirinyaga residents in your wisdom that you will elect the leaders you want.

“That is the truth of the matter and the simple truth of the matter,” Ngirici said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST