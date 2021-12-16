Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has refuted claims that he has endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

Though he was captured on camera endorsing Raila, weeks ago, Kiraitu said he must listen to the ground and establish the presidential candidate which his people want.

The 2022 presidential election is a two-horse race between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

He said he will not support Raila Odinga’s candidature if his people tell him not to.

Kiraitu further said his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) will also decide the candidate they will support between Raila and Ruto.

“I cannot decide who will be DEP’s presidential candidate.

“That decision will have to be consultative and if members say we support Ruto or any other candidate and not Raila, I will have no option but to abide by the decision,” Kiraitu said.

The outspoken County boss said the party was keen to secure a majority of the votes in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru and Isiolo, besides gaining support from across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST