Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has landed in deep trouble after stealing colours associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA ostensibly to confuse voters at the ballot during the 2022 General Election.

However, the Devolution Empowerment (DE) Party has dismissed claims of plagiarizing UDA colours.

According to DE Chairman Mugambi Imanyara, the party’s symbol is a bus while its colours are green, black and gold.

In defence of the Kirauti Murungi led outfit, Imanyara further argued that UDA’s symbol is a wheelbarrow unlike their party’s.

“I believe that UDA is complaining about our use of colour so that when they look at yellow they think it is gold,” Imanyara said.

However, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says that what matters most is how political parties use dominant colours to brand themselves with a unique identity.

“Any party can pick a colour and use it but it’s how you brand those colours that makes it unique,” Nderitu said.

Nderitu further pointed out that no political party can claim a colour as its own.

In a statement, DE’s Imanyara argued that there is no way one can confuse the symbols of the said parties.

“There symbol is a wheelbarrow, ours is a bus, there is no way someone can confuse those two symbols.

“We have no intention whatsoever of causing confusion by use of the colours,” Imanyara said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST