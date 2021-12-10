Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has reacted to an incident at Kasarani Stadium on Friday, where Maragua MP, Mary Waithera, was roughed up by goons associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

From the video that has since gone viral, Waithera, who is among Kieleweke MPs campaigning for Raila Odinga, was seen lamenting after being mishandled at the event’s entrance while being denied the chance to join the convention.

She wondered how Raila Odinga would handle ordinary Kenyans in case he assumes power if an elected MP could be treated as such.

Responding to the incident, Ichung’wa claimed that God cannot allow ODM to take leadership of the country, claiming that they would otherwise finish their people.

“Hawawesfika mama. Mungu anajua watamaliza watu wetu,” Ichung’wa claimed.

Ichung’wa’s remarks came shortly after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also weighed in the issue, urging the Mt Kenya region to be vigilant while selecting the next President, saying they might end up viewing State House from a distance if they elect bad leaders.

