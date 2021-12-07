Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – Constable Benson Imbatu has shocked the country after he went on a killing spree early Tuesday morning and shot dead six people in Kabete, Kiambu County, before turning the gun on himself.

The rogue cop, who is based at Kabete Police Station, shot dead his wife and five other innocent Boda Boda riders who were going on with their daily hustles.

Neighbours have described Imbatu as a serial womanizer whose philandering behaviours led to endless disputes with his slain wife Carol.

His wife had reportedly walked out of their matrimonial home several times even when she was pregnant, accusing him of infidelity.

He had also accused his wife of infidelity on several occasions, leading to constant fights as each party accused the other of infidelity.

His slain wife used to run a bar that he opened for her after they were blessed with their first child.

Tuesday, December 7th marked the culmination of their frequent domestic wrangles after he shot her at close range and then went on a killing spree.

He ambushed her when she was closing the bar and sprayed her with bullets.

When Boda Boda operators tried to intervene, the killer cop turned on them by firing over 26 bullets and killing them on the spot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.