Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 10, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has reacted to the roughing up of Maragua MP, Mary Waithera, at Kasarani Stadium by men associated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Waithera, who was among Mt Kenya leaders attending the Azimio La Umoja’s convention on Friday, was beaten by ODM goons when she tried to access the dais.

In a video, the MP was seen lamenting how the security handled her, asking if they can treat her that way, how will it be when they go to State House in 2022.

Reacting to the drama, Kihika, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s point woman in Nakuru County, revisited remarks by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who said Kikuyus will be visitors in Raila Odinga’s government.

She said the roughing up of Waithera is a true indication that Kikuyus will be treated as second-class citizens in Raila Odinga’s government.

“My Sister @HonWamauaMayo Angelou the wise American Poet said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time” Junet WARNED us that “mtakuwa wageni kwa serikali ya Baba” Pls believe him.

“We welcome you back home where you will be treated with DIGNITY & RESPECT,” Kihika stated on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST