Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – A Nyeri-based musician has decided to name her newborn baby girl after Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel.

According to reports, the gospel musician, identified as Sarah Warukemi, is a strong supporter of DP Ruto and that’s why she decided to name her baby Rachel Ruto.

Apparently, she hopes Rachel Ruto will be the next First lady.

Deputy President William Ruto has captured the hearts of Mt Kenya voters even as his opponents spend sleepless nights plotting how to stop his wave in the vote-rich region.

Below are photos of the singer and her newborn baby girl, Rachel Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.