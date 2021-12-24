Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, has revealed what blogger Dennis Itumbi told him before he lost consciousness after he was hospitalised in Nairobi on Thursday night.

Itumbi, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s social media manager, was abducted at Thindigwa, Kiambu County, and beaten to a pulp before being dumped at Lucky Summer Estate on Thursday night.

In a press briefing on Friday morning, Ichung’wa, who was among Tangatanga MPs who visited Itumbi at the hospital, said Dennis forgave his enemies who even stripped him naked while beating him.

Ichung’wa further said Itumbi told him that the assailants were planning to kill him and later accuse DP Ruto of killing him.

Regarding the health update of Itumbi, Ichung’wa said doctors are doing everything to ensure he is out of danger.

“We want to tell Kenyans that Itumbi will emerge victoriously. Doctors are doing anything possible to ensure that he is back to life”, Ichungwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST