Friday, December 3, 2021 – A vocal Kieleweke MP has for once admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the new Mt Kenya kingpin despite many government functionaries denying that fact.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Gatundu North MP, Wanjiku Muhia, said although the ground is with DP Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made a lot of gains in the few days he has campaigned in the vote-rich region.

Wanjiku noted that Ruto enjoys massive support from the Mt Kenya region but he cannot beat Raila Odinga, who enjoys support across the country.

“Ground is with DP Ruto but Raila Odinga will win the presidency because he has support across the country,” Muhia stated.

The 2022 Presidential election is turning out to be a two-horse race between Raila and Ruto.

Raila, who is yet to officially declare his candidature, will use Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party as his political vehicle while Ruto will use United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST