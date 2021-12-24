Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 December 2021 – The video below was taken along one of the busy highways by a concerned motorist to show the recklessness among motorists especially during this festive season, as Kenyans rush upcountry to reunite with their families.

In the video, rogue motorists are seen overspeeding and overtaking dangerously, posing danger to other road users.

Nyakundi led Netizens in condemning the reckless motorists, calling them immature and stupid.

Kenyans are advised to be careful on the road during this festive season.

Just follow the traffic rules and care about the safety of other road users.

Watch the video of the rogue motorists.

