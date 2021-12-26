Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Some Kenyan Muslims girls have caused a stir on social media after they got mushy and confessed that they are members of the LGBTQ community.

The middle-aged ladies, who were dressed in bui buis, lashed out at those badmouthing them and said there’s no problem using their fingers to quench their sexual thirst.

“We use our fingers to ‘do it’? Is there any problem,’’ they shamelessly posed.

They seem to be following in the footsteps of Makena Njeri and Michelle Ntalami.

Below is the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.